It's Katrina Kaif's birthday and guess who has the sweetest birthday wish for the actress? No points for guessing for we are talking about Sonam Kapoor. The Neerja actress who's currently in London with her beau, Anand Ahuja took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her friend and it certainly warmed our hearts. The ladies have always shared a cordial bond and Katrina continues to be close to Sonam's cousin and actor, Arjun Kapoor. Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: A Fashion Maverick Whose Red Carpet Shenanigans Never Cease to Amaze (View Pics).

"Happy, happy Birthday Katrina! Hope you have a great day and an even better year. Lots of love and all the best wishes to you," captioned Sonam while sharing a picture with the Zero actress from one of her pre-wedding festivities. Now, we must say that's too much gorgeousness in one frame and we can't stop admiring this picture. While Sonam is always enthusiast, sending birthday wishes to all her close friends and acquaintances, we are waiting to see if Katrina's rumoured beau, Vicky Kaushal does the honour. We think he will. Katrina Kaif Turns 37! Fans Shower the Barbie of Bollywood With Lovely Wishes and Pictures.

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Wish for Katrina Kaif

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina's birthday celebration will be restricted to her Mumbai residence but we bet her sister Isabella will try and make it special for her. Also, let's not get surprised if we hear about Vicky's visit to her apartment. But till the time we return with his wish, keep admiring the beauties above and keep cherishing their amazing bond.

