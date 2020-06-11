Sonam Kapoor tried singing while working out, and hubby Anand Ahuja was around to post her effort on Instagram profile. In the candid video , Sonam croons an English number while running on a treadmill at home. "My entire (world) @sonamkapoor ! Happy Birthday Month! PS that's your playlist @rheakapoor," Anand captioned the video. Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Veere Sonam Kapoor On Her 35th Birthday With This Adorable Throwback Pic!

Reacting to the post, Sonam commented: "how can you take this video of me and post it .." To which, Anand replied: "You never fail to entertain me." Did Sonam Kapoor Take A Dig At Bollywood Celebrities Tweeting About George Floyd And Black Lives Matter?

Check Out Sonam Kapoor’s Candid Workout Video Below

After spending two months of lockdown at her in-laws' house in Delhi, Sonam returned home in Mumbai a day before her birthday on June 9. Her family celebrated her birthday at their residence.

