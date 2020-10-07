For Kajol, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was a career-changing move. Released in 1995, the romantic comedy is one of the most successful and beloved movies of India. It is still playing in a theatre in Mumbai. Kajol's palpable chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was adored by everyone. But, there is one aspect of the film that Kajol had apprehensions about. Well, what can she be worried about such a cute film? Was it the fact that Raj (Shah Rukh) was a spoilt brat? Or that women did not have agency? Well, turns out Kajol was not sure if she'd make a convincing drunk woman for the song, "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main". In the song sequence, Kajol's character Simran drinks more than she could handle and gets flirty more than she'd allow herself sober. Kajol Asks Fans If They Are Ready to Play ‘Chor Police’ As She Shares an Outdoor Selfie on Instagram (View Post).

In an interview with Marie Claire, Kajol said, "There is one song where I wasn't sure about how it would be taken on-screen: Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main. I didn't think I looked drunk at all, and I was like, 'This is not gonna work. I don't believe this myself.'"

"Because I'm a complete teetotaller. I don't know what it's like to get drunk. But fortunately for me, [that scene] turned out okay. It's not as bad as I thought it was," she added.

Watch "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main" Here:

On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in the Netflix movie, Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy. The movie produced by her husband, Ajay Devgn, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Renuka Shahane has directed.

