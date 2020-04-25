Thahar Ja Video: Ajay Devgn's Song Dedicated to Essential Service Providers During COVID-19 Is Heartwarming

Ajay Devgn in Thahar Ja (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The COVID-19 pandemic has got everyone in the state of distress. Across the globe, the celebs too are making the use of their influence to spread awareness of the same. Through social media accounts and collaborations, the stars are making the most of their influence. Now, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has come up with the new video song as the dedication to the essential service providers. He released the song titled as "Thahar Ja." Ajay Devgn Promotes Aarogya Setu App Through a Quirky Video; Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Creating 'Personal Bodyguard' for Everyone.

In the video that also features the actor himself, we can see the various footage from the current situation of the country. From the news channel headlines to the doctors and nurses endlessly working towards treating the coronavirus patients. The song is sung by the Mehul Vyas. Check out the video below.

Thahar Ja Video:

The soulful track is sure to touch the fans' hearts! The actor also earlier promoted a video that promoted the SETU application started by the government. This app shows the count and updates of the coronavirus cases in the vicinity and beyond. Other Bollywood celebs also were recently seen in different songs that were dedicated to the ESP. Also, the celebs are taking to Instagram live chats to talk about supporting the people working for the cause and following the quarantine rules. Coming back to Ajay Devgn's video song, it is a heart touching representation of the present situation and a ray of hope too!