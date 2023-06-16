Following Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated cameo appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, a recent video has emerged online. The footage captures Salman concluding an intense rooftop action sequence set in the backdrop of Old Delhi. Although the video circulating on social media is not recent, it appears to be from several months ago. Tiger 3, War 2, Tiger vs Pathaan - All You Need to Know About YRF Spy Universe's Upcoming Films Starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan!.
Just a few weeks ago, Salman Khan took to social media, sharing a snapshot of his injured shoulder while filming Tiger 3. Accompanying the photo, he penned, "When you believe you're burdened with the weight of the world on your shoulders, he challenges you to lift a 5kg dumbbell and show them. Tiger is wounded. #Tiger3."
Earlier, one video of the actor shooting scenes in the cramped lanes of Old Delhi emerged online. Tiger 3, which falls within Yash Raj's Spy Universe, aligns with SRK's Pathaan, both set to release in the same year. Additionally, the franchise is set to expand further with War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
