Bollywood actress Upasana Singh, best known for her roles in Judwaa (1997), Judaai (1997), Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003) and The Kapil Sharma Show, recently opened up about an uncomfortable casting couch experience. She recalled how a SouthDirector who was of her father's age invited her to a hotel in Mumbai's Juhu under the pretense of a meeting but it turned out to be one of the most terrifying experiences of her life. ‘Abba Dabba Jabba’: Upasana Singh and Johny Lever Recreate the Actress’ Iconic Dialogue From Their 1997 Film ‘Judaai’ With the Same Energy and Fun (Watch Video).

Upasana Singh Opens Up About Casting Couch Experience

During a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Upasana Singh recalled the incident and said, "A big South director had signed for a big film opposite Anil Kapoor. I used to always take my mother or sister whenever I visited the director's office. One day, he asked me why I always bring them with me. He called me at 11:30 PM at night and asked me to come to a hotel for a 'sitting'. When I said that I will listen to the story the next day since I didn't have a car to reach there, he asked me, 'Nahi, tum sitting ka matlab nahi samjhe?'".

Upasana Singh’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Singh (@upasnasinghofficial)

Upasana said she couldn't sleep the whole night due to the incident. She recalled, "Phir mera sardaarni wala dimaag satka."She revealed that she visited the director at his office in Bandra the next morning during a meeting and abused him in front of everyone for five minutes straight in Punjabi. Speaking on how deeply the incident affected her, the actress said, "I didn't even leave my room for seven days. I would cry nonstop, wondering what I would tell people. But the time made me stronger. I was like, 'teri aisi ki taisi'." She said that she remembered how hard her mother worked to provide her with the life she had, which is why she decided not to leave the film industry. Film Producer Upasana Singh Moves Court Against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, Accuses Her of Not Honouring Agreement Regarding Movie Promotion.

Apart from Bollywood movies and TV shows, Upasna has also been a part of several popular Punjabi films, including Carry On Jatta 2 (2018) and Jatt & Juliet (2012).

