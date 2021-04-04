Boycotting Pakistani artists did have a few casualties and no, it's not just Fawad Khan. Atif Aslam too was lost to this ban. Even when he wasn't singing for Bollywood movies, his songs were quite popular in India. A lot of his compositions were used in Hindi movies too like "Aadat" in Zeher. It's this very song that has started a Twitter trend involving the Pak-singer. Twitterati is busy translating his songs into English to hilarious outcomes. In fact, some are so good we couldn't even figure them out instantly. Atif Aslam, Sara Bharwana’s Newborn and Elder Son Ahad Are the Latest Internet Sensation (See Pics)

So what happened? Well, a social media user revealed that an Islamabad girl called Atif's "Aadat" as Habit and it took the person some time to understand what was she getting at. That led to a chain of tweets where Aslam's fans had a rollicking time translating his songs.

Which street are we going to - Atif Aslam pic.twitter.com/2LzJrDGCT1 — . (@khizzak) April 2, 2021

Momentary talks

That moments that talks nobody knows 😂😂 Atif Aslam — Syeda Hareem (@Syeda_Hareem_) April 3, 2021

The heart is such a .....

Rang sharbaton ka, what's next?

You are a color of syrups -Atif Aslam https://t.co/gjrjRP9tWz — Faiz Rasool (@faizrasoolkh) April 4, 2021

Dil diyan gallan kare?

Talks of heart ♥ ~Atif Aslam https://t.co/3GSRYH43FU — Ayنaaシ (@ainaestics) April 4, 2021

Noisy friend!

Don’t make noise friend, my eyes are closed- Atif aslam https://t.co/AOtmuPxsm0 — ہانی-🥀 (@HayeeMuffin) April 3, 2021

Distance and longing

Distance is unbearable- Atif Aslam https://t.co/JZ6xsZbnFZ — Mostly Udaas (@MostlyUdaas) April 3, 2021

Pehli nazar mei, kya hua?

At first sight - Atif Aslam https://t.co/FgLIl8fZ7J — Phuppo Chulo (@___areejja) April 3, 2021

How many of these translations did you get right? Do let us know!

