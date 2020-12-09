Varun Dhawan, who recently contracted COVID-19, has always been quite active on social media. He even confirmed his diagnosis on Instagram. Not too long ago, he refuted stories that he was the first choice for Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992. Today, he did the same when an entertainment shared a scoop saying he will be seen playing Govinda's role in yet another of his father David Dhawan's film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He even asked the people to not spread rumours and 'behave themselves'. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: After Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Co-Star Maniesh Paul Also Tests Positive for COVID-19

Although Varun used a smiling face emoji in his tweet, we couldn't help but wonder if he felt angry to see the story. The actor is gearing up for his first OTT release Coolie No 1 which will hit Amazon Prime Video on December 25. We are sure he wouldn't want such rumours to spoil the fun.

Today, Varun released the Husnn hai suhaana song from Coolie No 1. The original from the OG film is a favourite of every generation, including the ones who weren't even around when the first film had released. That happened thanks to the song being a raging hit at discotheques.

