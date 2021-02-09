Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared his mantra on social media with fans. He urged everyone on Tuesday to never back down. Varun posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, a shirtless Varun is seen sporting black gym pants and gloves. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Mentions in Autobiography Unfinished That a Director Once Told Her to Get a ‘Boob Job’

"Never back down," he wrote as caption. Last month, Varun got married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in a hush-hush ceremony in Alibaug, attended by family and close friends. The actor was last seen in his digitally-released film "Coolie No.1", which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Shirtless Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

He will next be seen in "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The Raj Mehta film will narrate the story of two couples.

