Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s film Coolie No 1 released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, on December 25. It was David Dhawan’s 45th directorial project that has turned out to be not only disappointing for movie buffs, but also became among the worst rated Hindi film on IMDb. Coolie No 1 that was touted to be a masala entertainer is the second worst-rated IMDb film with 1.3 rating of the year after Sadak 2 (premiered on Disney+ Hotstar) that has a rating of 1.0. Coolie No 1 Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Comedy Is Exactly What 2020 Felt Like… Terrible! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Coolie No 1 has received 28,195 audience ratings on IMDb. Reportedly, this comedy-drama became the most-watched film on Amazon Prime Video within a day of its release. It is the fourth day since the film has released on the streaming giant and from critics to Bollywood movie lovers, all have given this film a thumbs down. Films such Race 3 and Himmatwala are at better position with 1.9 and 1.7 rating, respectively, on IMDb. Coolie No 1 Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Chemistry Fails to Impress Netizens, Gets Trolled Massively With Hilarious Memes.

Coolie No 1 Rating On IMDb

Coolie No 1 (Photo Credits: IMDb)

New Record By Coolie No 1

The legendary movie 'himmatwala' has been defeated! Coolie no 1 sets new IMDb record #1.4👏🏻 — Aasim Abdullah (@aasimabdullah2) December 28, 2020

A Disappointing Film

Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1's IMDb Ratings are So Bad, 'Himmatwala' Seems Like a Work of Art 🤣🤣🤣 — Vikas Raina (𑆮𑆴𑆑𑆳𑆱 𑆫𑆽𑆤𑆳)🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@VikasInExile) December 28, 2020

Meme Fest

Govinda and Karishma after checking IMDb ratings of Coolie No. 1 remake pic.twitter.com/rwUbhYofMQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 28, 2020

Coolie No 1 Remake Fails

M so so happy after seeing Varun Sara Starrer Coolie No 1 Becomes Worst Rated Film On IMDb😂😅 Sadak 2 ka record toot gya, Who's next? Nacho sub 💃🕺#CoolieNo1 — Voice4SSR (@TeamArnab4SSR) December 29, 2020

Coolie No 1 is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name that had released in 1995. It definitely could not manage to bring the magic and spark unlike the original film. This film was originally slated to be released in theatres in May, but the plans of its release had to be changed as the theatres were closed down in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. We wonder how it would have performed in terms of box office collection had it hit the big screen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).