Despite taking utmost precaution, there are several who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Be it the celebs or commoners, one really cannot predict who is getting affected with this deadly virus. On July 11 fans of Amitabh Bachchan were shocked to know (after the veteran actor of Hindi Cinema posted on Twitter) that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. In his tweet, he had also mentioned that he has been moved to a hospital. Minutes later it was known that even his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan has also been tested COVID-19 positive. Since then fans and many celebs have been wishing the father and son duo a speedy recovery. After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive for COVID-19, BMC Declares Their Juhu Bungalow Jalsa As a Containment Zone.

South superstar Pawan Kalyan has also shared a post in which he has wished Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery. In the post, the Power Star (as he is referred) has recalled the days when Big B was injured in 1982 on the sets of Coolie. Pawan Kalyan wrote, “To the beloved and respected Sri Amitabh Bachchan ji, I still remember, so vividly, when my entire family including my mother and father prayed for your well-being, when you got injured in ‘Coolie Shoot’. Always you invoke such a tremendous amount of love, loyalty & affection from all ages.” He also wrote, “It gave me immense pain when I got to know that you & Abhishek ji have tested positive for corona. May Lord Dhanvanthri’ bless you & Abhishek ji with healing energies and looking forward to see you both in good health.” Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Everyone For Praying For Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya's Quick Recovery From COVID-19.

Pawan Kalyan Wishes Good Health For Big B And Abhishek

Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Abhisehk Bachchan, even the veteran actor’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his grand-daughter Aaradhya have been tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya and Aaradhya are reportedly quarantining at home, whereas, Amitabh and Abhishek have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

