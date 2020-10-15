The Bangalore CCB (Central Crime Branch), on October 15, searched Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's home in Mumbai. They are on the lookout for Vivek’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva, who is one of the prime accused in the ongoing Sandalwood drug racket. The racket was first exposed by Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh in August. As per reports, CCB was granted a search warrant for the actor’s Mumbai residence. Sandalwood Drug Racket: CCB Conducts Raids at Vivek Oberoi’s Brother-in-Law Aditya Alva’s Properties.

Aditya Alva is the son of Kate minister Jeevaraj Alva. According to reports I. republic, Aditya has been on the run since September 4. Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai," Joint Commissioner Crime Sandeep Patil in a statement told The Hindu, “Acting on information that Aditya was hiding in his brother-in-law’s house in Mumbai, the CCB obtained a search warrant from the court. The search is still on.” PM Narendra Modi Biopic: Vivek Oberoi Starrer To Re-Release In Theatres On October 15! First Movie To Hit The Big Screens Post Lockdown.

Along with Aditya, other prime accused in the case - Shivaprakash Chuppi and Sheik Faazil are also absconding. Other arrests made in regards to the case also include those of actresses Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).