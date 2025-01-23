Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times on January 16, during an attack at his home in Bandra. After a five-day hospital stay, the actor made his first public appearance, ditching a wheelchair and walking unaided, all while waving to the paparazzi as he returned home. While some trolled him on social media for appearing to walk so soon, actress Pooja Bhatt stepped in to defend him. She lashed out at netizens and applauded Saif’s resilience. In a strong message, she urged people to refrain from becoming “conspiracy theorists” and respect the actor’s strength in recovering so quickly. Saif Ali Khan’s First Visuals After Being Discharged From Hospital Surface Post Stabbing Incident, Actor Seen Smiling (Watch Video).

Pooja Bhatt Supports Saif Ali Khan

Speaking with ETimes, "The graphic details of the stabbing that emerged in the media painted an image in people's heads about Saif's physical state. That image was perhaps not in sync with the visuals of seeing him walk out of hospital on his own two feet." The actress added, "But don't these very people forget that they lauded him for walking himself into the hospital as well? A man who checks himself into hospital in a wounded, traumatized condition surely has the grit to walk out of the hospital on his own. We should be applauding this instead of resorting to being conspiracy theorists."

Saif Ali Khan After Being Discharged From Hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

About Sai Ali Khan's Stabbing Case

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by a burglar who had been hiding at his Bandra house. When the burglar confronted him and demanded INR 1 crore, the actor bravely faced the intruder to protect his children and was stabbed six times. On January 16, at 2:30 AM, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Saif returned home on January 21.

