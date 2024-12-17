Sonakshi Sinha has spoken out against Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna’s recent comments about her inability to answer a question related to the Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2019. The actress took to her Instagram Stories, addressing Mukesh’s criticism, and firmly called out his attempt to blame her father, Shatrughan Sinha, for her lack of knowledge about it. She reminded the veteran actor the teachings of Lord Ram, ‘Forgive and Forget’, as he took a dig at her father in a recent interview. In the episode of KBC 11, Sonakshi was asked about whom Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani booti for in the Ramayana. She couldn’t recall the correct answer at the time, which led to a moment of embarrassment. However, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mukesh referenced the incident again, claiming it was Shatrughan’s fault for not teaching Sonakshi about the Ramayana. Mukesh criticised Sonakshi’s upbringing, implying that her father had failed to instill these values in her. Sonakshi Sinha Calls Her Ramayan Goof-Up on Kaun Banega Crorepati an 'Honest Mistake', Says 'It’s Disheartening That People Still Troll Me'.

Sonakshi Sinha Slams ‘Shaktimaan’ Star Mukesh Khanna

Sonakshi Sinha has responded to Mukesh Khanna’s statements, saying, “Stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family.” She pointed out that there were two women on the KBC hot seat that day who didn’t know the answer, yet only her name was repeatedly brought up. The actress noted that while she may have blanked out, forgetting a simple detail, Mukesh’s persistence in bringing up the incident was unnecessary. Sonakshi then reminded Khanna of the teachings of Lord Ram, particularly the lessons of “forgive and forget.”

She wrote, “Yes i may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by lord Ram himself... if lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi... if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison... not that i need your forgiveness. But yes, i definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family.” Sonakshi Sinha Funny Memes Take Over the Internet After She Fails to Answer a Simple Question on Ramayana in KBC 11.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Statement

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@aslisona)

Mukesh Khanna’s Statement About The Sinha Family Head

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, actor Mukesh Khanna shared his thoughts on how today's generation needs guidance, specifically from his iconic character, Shaktimaan. During the conversation, he indirectly referenced Sonakshi Sinha’s inability to answer a question about the Ramayana on KBC 11. When asked if he was talking about Sonakshi, Mukesh responded, “Luv Kush is the name of their bungalow. People got angry, ‘She doesn’t know’. I said it’s not Sonakshi’s fault; it’s her father’s fault. Why did you not tell your kids? Why did you let them be so modern?” Sonakshi Sinha Slammed by a UP Minister over KBC Ramayan Question, Says, ‘Nothing Can Be Sadder than This’.

Sonakshi Sinha addressed Mukesh Khanna’s comments on her father’s values, stating that the respect and principles Shatrughan Sinha instilled in her had led her to respond with grace and maturity. She stated, “The next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me... please remember its because of those values that i have only said what i said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing.”

