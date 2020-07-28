We are observing World Nature Conservation Day today. A host of celebs took to their social media platforms to raise awareness about the need to protect the environment. Earlier, Anushka Sharma had posted about nature. Dia Mirza, who always voices for environmentalism, also shared her thoughts on the day. Celebs like Bhumi Pednekar and Mahesh Babu have also emerged as warriors for nature.

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu also batted for conservation. He wrote, "Save water, recycle, manage waste, use renewable energy, reduce plastic usage. Choose one to start!! While we protect ourselves during this global crisis, let's remember to conserve and protect nature too. Change begins at home," World Nature Conservation Day 2020: From 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in India to 'Amazon Forest Protection Bill' in Brazil, 7 Campaigns That Promote Nature and Wildlife Conservation.

Save water, recycle, manage waste, use renewable energy, reduce plastic usage. Choose one to start!! While we protect ourselves during this global crisis, let's remember to conserve and protect nature too. Change begins at home! 🌍🌳🍃#WorldNatureConservationDay pic.twitter.com/d8wS558ybJ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 28, 2020

Then there is Anushka Sharma. The Bulbbul producer wrote on Instagram, "As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources."

Earlier in July, Anushka was part of a Vogue India photoshoot which themed on saving the planet.

Let’s keep planting change! Let’s strive to conserve, protect and restore nature. Our lives, health, well being, peace and progress depends on it 🌏🦋🌳 Let’s #BuildBackBetter #ForNature. #WorldNatureConservationDay Salute all those who work to protect our natural world. #SDGs pic.twitter.com/PoJBo1iZoW — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 28, 2020

Even during the pandemic, Randeep Hooda has stepped out to clean the beaches of Mumbai. He also had a few things to say about conserving nature.

For most of history, man has had to fight nature to survive; in this century he is beginning to realize that,in order to survive,he must protect it. ~Jacques-Yves Cousteau “Man” here means “all” of “us”.. @AfrozShah1 @MumbaiPolice @mybmc @PMOIndia #WorldNatureConservationDay 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CAb7JVlGYu — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 28, 2020

"Small changes can make a huge difference. Like the responsible use of plastic recycling and reusing. Creating a circular economy at home, which comprises segregating your garbage and making sure the waste is put to proper use. Saving water by being conscious about personal usage and adopting ways to conserve the resource like rain-water harvesting," Bhumi said, in a conversation with Bombay Times.

