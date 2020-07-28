It is World Nature Conservation Day! The occasion feels so relevant in 2020 more than ever! Although, the environmentalists have been emphasizing on saving nature since years now, it is only this year that everyone is facing severe brunt of not doing so! Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took some moments to speak on the issue through her latest Instagram posts. She posted a series of pictures of herself basking in the nature too. Anushka Sharma Indulges Into Ayurvedic Dental Ritual 'Oil Pulling' In Her Doggo Dude's Company (View Pics).

We can see the Phillauri actress having nature walks, enjoying waterfalls and also marveling at the serene lakes. She posted a long note that pressed on the topic of conserving nature and respecting mother earth.

Her caption reads as, "A healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species’ and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature.

As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let’s always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way #WorldNatureConservationDay." Check out the posts below.

In The Woods

Basking In Serenity

Nature Walks

Anushka has been quite vocal about the nature conservation subject from the beginning. She is also seen speaking up on animal cruelty often, being an avid dog-lover herself. It was indeed a great reminder to preserve the nature which is the true treasure!

