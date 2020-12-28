As the year comes to a close, it is time to check out the good things and cut the losses. And in a year that is known to be devastating for mankind and businesses, the losses are pretty high in 2020. With films getting released over OTT after lockdown was announced, we saw good ones and the bad ones right in our living rooms, either on our flat screen TVs or on our mobile phones. Legally and illegally. Year Ender 2020: These 10 Hindi Movies of Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Radhika Apte Won Our Hearts This Year.

In the past few days, we have covered our favourite Hollywood and Bollywood films. In this special feature, we look at 10 Hindi films that are fighting for the title of - which movie makes a COVID-19 affected year be most unbearable? Most of these films came on some heavy promotions, has huge names in the cast and rides on big hype. And then they crashesd disastrously in our hearts for not meeting those expectations. So here's looking at 10 films from Bollywood that we have no qualms in saying, they earn the tag of being the Dumbest of the lot!

Street Dancer 3D

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D

The silliest thing about this Remo D'Souza film is not its average acting, convoluted third act and surprisingly lacklustre dance sequences. It's that despite that title, there is hardly any street dancing in the film!

Happy Hardy and Heer

Sonia Mann and Himesh Reshammiya in Happy Hardy and Heer

Two Himesh Reshammiya's. One has a poker face. Other has a duffer face. And we have to choose one to root for. Damn, even Sophie's Choice wasn't so hard!

Hacked

Hina Khan in Hacked

Vikram Bhatt continues to recycle his Fareb formula in this cyber-thriller that has an actress being stalked by her teenage neighbor. Relying on some amount on sleaze to appease the non-existent frontbenchers, Hacked is a tedious exercise in some poorly-written twists, deja vu scenes and Hina Khan struggling to pull off even ordinary acting.

Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3

Not content with taking on lady-love-nappers and child kidnappers, this time, Tiger takes on the whole Syria! At least, the Tiger Shroff film knows that people only flock in for the action. and not for its brain-matter destroying narrative filled with loopholes and Shraddha Kapoor's most needless lead role. But the most annoying part of what Tiger's films are becoming these is that, here we have a star that could give Jet Li and Tony Jaa a run for their money, and yet we make him do Salman Khan stuff in stunts that're straightaway copied from Hollywood films!

Mrs Serial Killer

Manoj Bajpayee and Jacqueline Fernandez in Mrs Serial Killer

Shirish Kunder's black comic thriller is an unusual film for its genre. It lacks any serious thrills, and whatever thrills it brings, result in unintentional comedy. And the only thing black is the hole it leaves on our intellects. Save for an enjoyably OTT performance from Manoj Bajpayee, who knows he is in an bad movie and hams it up accordingly, the rest of Mrs Serial Killer is a torturous experience filled with bad acting led by Jacqueline Fernandez, horrendous action sequences and cringe-worthy twists!

Virgin Bhanupriya

Urvashi Rautela in Virgin Bhanupriya

Speaking of cringe, that word quite suits this Urvashi Rautela comedy, that is pretty humourless and totally offensive. And trying to pass off Urvashi as a girl who really can't snag a guy is just... preposterous!

Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in Sadak 2

With one movie, Mahesh Bhatt not only ruined three decades worth of legacy for a classic he himself made, spoilt his own comeback and nearly brought down the careers of his daughter, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. From bad dialogues, to lethargic acting to uninteresting villains, Sadak 2 didn't even need the trolls to bring it down - it is self-destructive, like its protagonist, from the word go!

Laxmii

Akshay Kumar in Laxmii

A remake nobody asked for, this Hindi adaptation of the Tamil hit Kanchana might want to show solidarity to the transgender community. Instead, it ends up being more transgressive and sexist, not to mention, loud and bored. This one is so bad that at any point you expect a miscast Akshay Kumar to turn towards the screen and mutter "I am too old for this shit!"

Durgamati

Bhumi Pednekar in Durgamati

Durgamati is a very faithful remake of the Telugu hit Bhaagmathie, which in itself in not a great movie. The only good thing that was going for the original was making fantastic use of Anushka Shetty's larger-than-life screen presence. But try as she may hard, poor Bhumi Pednekar just couldn't pull that off. With some pointless comedy, nonsensical plotting and a predictable third act twist, Durgamati is just forgettable.

Coolie No 1

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1

The original Coolie No 1 was no masterpiece - it was a pretty flawed film, humour dated for its time with only Govinda and Kader Khan's comic timing making it shine today. Cut to 2020, and we have a remake that makes the original look like Citizen Kane, which says something about the pointless reboot that only reiterates the fact that Varun Dhawan should give his father's films a break, and Sara Ali Khan needs to do something about her acting, or her agent!

