It is a day driven by a streaming platform for the Bachchans. No, we don't mean that they are spending binge-watching content on an OTT platform. Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime, becoming the first mainstream Bollywood film to skip a theatrical release. Now, Abhishek Bachchan has also offered us something on the streamer. As we all know already, Abhishek is making his web debut with Breathe season 2. Today, the first look of the upcoming series was launched and it seems like the show has been revamped entirely. The new title of the show is revealed to be 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'. Cool! The series will premiere on July 10.

The first season of the hit thriller featured Amit Sadh playing a cop chasing a serial killer played by R Madhavan. Amit is returning to the new season as well. It is yet unclear if the story will be a continuation or if Breathe: Into The Shadows is a spiritual sequel. Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher have also joined the cast. Sapna Pabbi is not returning.

The first poster is eerie and impressive. There is a little kid curled up in the middle of the poster. And there are pieces of a broken mask around her. The team of Breathe has captioned the poster, "She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the First Look of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10,"

Check Out The Poster of Breathe Into The Shadows Here:

Writer-director Mayank Sharma took almost a year to write the season 2. In an interview, he has said, " In the first season, you have the liberty and time since there is no particular launch date but the following season is more challenging because you know there is a deadline looming. Since I’m the writer and director, it takes me eight to nine months to write and then a year to execute including post-production."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).