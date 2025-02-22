Meem Se Mohabbat has slowly but surely taken over all the charts and social media. Fans across borders are busy discussing the twists and turns of recent events, the yearning for Dananeer Mobeen’s Roshi and Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha to finally come together and for the TalRosh love story to take a happier turn. However, the actors behind this show are busy teasing fans in their own fun and quirky ways. The lead of the show, Dananeer, finally decided to share a few BTS pictures from this action-packed episode and it is definitely not what fans expected. Pakistani Drama 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 19 Written Update: Talha Breaks Roshi's Heart! Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen's Acting Will Tug at Your Heartstrings (Watch Video).

Dananeer posted a collage of two pictures with the caption, “Sir Talha and Roshi after an absolutely heartbreaking scene at the beach.” We can see Dananeer make some funny faces in these selfies while Ahad is being his goofy self in the background. She went on to post videos of the shoot as well as the devastating sunset that witnessed the heartbreak. Dananeer also posted an older quirky selfie with Mohid where they seem to be having a lot of fun. Meanwhile, the fans have a lot to say about these pictures and the general chemistry between Ahad and Dananeer, which has fans absolutely gripped by the show. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 21 Promo OUT: Talha Proposes Sabeeka for Marriage, Roshi Finds Out About His Decision From Abid Uncle (Watch Video).

Dananeer and Ahad Are Grumpy X Sunshine in BTS Pic Too!

Dananeer was like roshi ki photo acchi aayi hai post kar deti hoon sir Talha toh hamesha gusse mein he rehte hai 😭🎀 #meemsemohabbat #talrosh pic.twitter.com/rXevj7H4K0 — ayra 💌 (@elaichivalichai) February 21, 2025

Fans Can Notice The Pattern of This Show’s BTS

Ese hi heart break ke baad BTS to banta he 😭😭 🔥🔥🔥 #meemsemohabbat #talrosh pic.twitter.com/UwPuJ4GfGo — Lifetime of love ❤💥💫 (@RoNakshiilove) February 21, 2025

Need 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Daily Episodes!

Some Had Their Shayar Mode On

#meemsemohabbat Dard or dava ka dono ak he cize ha pic.twitter.com/UpQKGAqKvk — miss aayat 🤍 (@aayatSuleman) February 21, 2025

Others Could Not Help But Imagine The Parallel Universe

Sir Talha & Miss Ayat in a parallel Universe #meemsemohabbat pic.twitter.com/dtqycI39UY — Aastha Shreya (@A_Shreya12) February 21, 2025

In addition to this, social media is also filled with several hilarious memes and edits of #TalRosh takes digs at everything from the constantly addressed age gap that Talha constantly brings up to the unhinged mature decisions that Talha has been making in the recent episodes. Overall, Meem Se Mohabbat fans have been having a field day after the emotional rollercoaster of the episodes and the surprising BTS content that they were blessed with. The show will be back with Episode 21 in the coming week, which is sure to increase the anguish, pain and suffering for the lead pair, thereby promising more unhinged memes from Meem Se Mohabbat fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).