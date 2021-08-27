Aaron Paul won hearts of fans when he played the role of Jesse Pinkman in the highly acclaimed show Breaking Bad. Paul would receive rave reviews for his turn as the character which would be a breakout role for him. It would launch his career as an actor and would show that Paul has immense talent. By the time Breaking Bad ended, he was already a fan favorite character in the show. Many were moved by how emotional his performance was and how committed Aaron Paul was to the role. Bryan Cranston Birthday Special: Did You Know the Breaking Bad Actor Had Voiced for Lord Ram in an Animated Version of Ramayana?

So to celebrate Aaron Paul’s 42nd birthday, we are taking a look at 10 of his best quotes from Breaking Bad.

Yeah Science!

Aaron Paul Breaking Bad Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Does He?

Aaron Paul Breaking Bad Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Bomb That's Quite Explosive!

Aaron Paul Breaking Bad Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Criminal Lawyer

Aaron Paul Breaking Bad Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Business

Aaron Paul Breaking Bad Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Private Domicile

Aaron Paul Breaking Bad Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Blowfish!

Aaron Paul Breaking Bad Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

A Responsible Outlaw

Aaron Paul Breaking Bad Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Un-Picky Customers

Aaron Paul Breaking Bad Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

That Wouldda Hurt Walter White!

Aaron Paul Breaking Bad Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Jesse Pinkman still remains one of the best characters in television history and Aaron Paul’s popularity is a testament to it. With this we finish off the list and wish Aaron Paul a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).