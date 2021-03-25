American pop-rock band Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has got another tattoo. The 42-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram and shared that he got his 27th tattoo on his left leg, which is that of a wave running from his thigh till the ankle. Adam Levine Birthday: 5 Pictures That Will Give You a Good Look at His Amazing Tattoos (View Pics).

"Today was ouch but worth it," he captioned the video, later joking that having the tattoo on his leg made it "the most painful way to get a tan." According to eonline.com, the wave is styled similar to that of the famous art piece "The Great Wave Off Kanagawa" by Japanese artist Hokusai, which is wrapped around his entire limb. Adam Levine’s Nipple-Baring Performance at Super Bowl LIII Creates Uproar, Gets Compared to Janet Jackson’s Career-Ending ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Adam Levine's Instagram Story Below:

Adam Levine's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2016, Levine took on the task of getting an enormous siren on his back, with a ship and the horizon in the background. In total, it took about six months to complete.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).