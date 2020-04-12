Andy Garcia Birthday Special: 7 Entertaining Movies of the Ocean’s 11 Actor That You Should Not Miss

Andy Garcia Birthday Special: 7 Movies of the Ocean’s 11 Actor That You Should Not Miss

Andy Garcia is an Academy Award-nominated actor known popularly for his anti-hero and supporting roles in films like The Godfather Part III, Black Rain, The Untouchables, Internal Affairs, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again etc. He has also received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his performance in the made-for-television movie, For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story. Andy Garcia began his acting career on television in 1978 with the show, ¿Qué Pasa, USA?. He made a breakthrough on the big screen with the film, Blue Skies Again, in 1983. He began to gain more limelight with films like The Mean Season and The Untouchables, before his starring role in The Godfather Part III made him famous. ‘Modern Love’ Season 2: Anne Hathaway Returns to Amazon Studios Anthology Series.

While Andy Garcia couldn't find more success being the leading man in mainstream Bollywood, he was more recognised for his supporting roles. On the occasion of his 64th birthday, here's recommending seven films starring Garcia for you to watch and enjoy.

The Untouchables

A Still from The Untouchables

Brian De Palma's terrific crime thriller is inspired by the real-life capture of the dreaded mobster Al Capone, by a special police team called as 'The Untouchables'. While Robert De Niro put up a menacing show as Al Capone, Garcia plays a cool-headed young cop in the team, that is lead by Kevin Costner's Eliot Ness and also has Sean Connery's character Jimmy Malone. Connery won Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor.

Black Rain

Michael Douglas and Andy Garcia in Black Rain

Black Rain is an underrated action thriller, directed by Ridley Scott, where Michael Douglas's police officer takes on the Yakuza in Japan , after a fellow officer is killer by the gang. That officer is played by Garcia, BTW.

The Godfather Part III

Andy Garcia in The Godfather Part III

Garcia's most iconic happened to be the least favourite film in the acclaimed The Godfather trilogy. He plays Vincent Corleone, the illegitimate nephew of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) who could succeed his uncle to carry forward the Corleone's family business, but indulges in a forbidden affair with his cousin. The Godfather Part III is, rightly not as great as its predecessors, but it is still a good movie, nevertheless.

Internal Affairs

Andy Garcia and Richard Gere in Internal Affairs

Another crime thriller, this time directed by Mike Figgis, has Garcia play a parallel lead in this Richard Gere film. The movie is about Gere's corrupt police officer who puts up a honest facade, but Garcia's Internal Affairs agent smells a rat and decides to investigate him.

Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead

Andy Garcia in Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead

Another underrated film in Garcia's filmography, Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead has been accused of being a Quentin Tarantino rip-off. While we agree that there is quite a lot of QT-style black humour in the movie, Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead is still an thrilling watch with Garcia in fine knick.

Ocean's Eleven

Andy Garcia in Ocean's Eleven

Garcia plays the main antagonist in the first Ocean's Eleven movie, a snobbish casino owner who is targeted by hustler Daniel Ocean and his gang of 11. Garcia also appears in the sequels, and he is absolute delight when he is throwing barbs or ragging the heroes.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Andy Garcia in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is one of the rare sequels that's better than the first film. While Meryl Streep's limited presence in the film is definitely disappointing, the movie delights with its two new additions in Cher and Garcia, both adding their unique charms to the musical proceedings.