Passports, stage equipment and personal belongings of a British indie-rock band called Sports Team were stolen at gunpoint in USA at 9 AM in broad daylight. The music group is in the US on tour and it was their first day as part of their gig. The band had stopped at an outlet of coffee chain Starbucks in Vallejo, California, on December 3, when the incident occurred. Not anticipating such an ambush outside a café, they were robbed at gunpoint. Sports Team reportedly has two Top 10 albums in the United Kingdom and is on tour in the US. When they stopped for coffee at the popular coffee joint, their van was looted. Among the stolen items were their passports, which may land them in trouble for some time. The band’s stage equipment and some personal materials were also robbed. However, the band’s musical instruments were not taken by the robber, and hence they continued their journey for their concert in Sacramento. The band posted about the incident on Instagram. Indian Woman Bravely Fights Off Armed Robber in US: Old Viral Video Shows Store Owner Slaps the Gun, Beats Robber and Chases Him With Hammer in Courageous Move.

Sports Team shared a video and wrote about the incident, saying, "Just been robbed at gun point 10 minutes into the US tour. Stopped for coffee. Man runs in saying some guys are smashing into a van. Ran out to try to stop it and find masked guys ransacking the van. Start yelling and they pull out a gun. Police response was “submit an online report.” Lost a lot of personal gear, but they didn’t get the instruments so driving on to Sacramento to play tonight. They can take our Nintendo Switches but they can never take our ability to play rock songs about motorways. In all seriousness pretty shocking how resigned everyone seemed to be to it. “It happens”. 9am at some petrol station Starbucks. Wild.” Chicago Train Robbery: Thieves Allegedly Steal Over Dozens of Boxes After Freight Train Stops Near Kedzie Due to Police Activity (Watch Video).

Sports Team is scheduled to perform at various locations in USA from December 3-15, 2024.

