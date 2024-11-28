Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have always been the talk of the town, managing to stay in the headlines for one reason or another. Right after their divorce, it seems things have only gotten worse for the actors. According to the latest update, Brad has accused his ex-wife Angelina of withholding critical information about the controversial sale of her stake in their USD 500 million French winery. Brad Pitt Ready To Beg Angelina Jolie for Time With Their Six Children Amid Ongoing Legal Struggles.

Brad and Angelina together brought the French winery, Chateau Miraval. However, after their divorce in 2016, Brad claimed that Angelina sold their shared estate to someone else without telling him or getting his approval. As per reports, Jolie sent an email to Brad stating that she wants to step back from the winery business and wants her share which is USD 54.4 million over six years. Now, Brad and his legal team claim the actress didn't feel the need to negotiate and sold her share to Russian billionaire Yuri Shelfer at USD 64 million. According to Yahoo, Brad said, “In a last-ditch attempt to suppress the truth about her wrongful sale to the Stoli Parties, (Angelina) has withheld hundreds of emails she exchanged with her inner circle in the period leading up to the sale on claims of attorney-client privilege. But 126 of those emails are entirely between non-lawyers. These 126 communications should be ordered produced.”

Brad said he requested the documents from Angelina regarding the sale of the winery two years ago. His lawyer said, “After stonewalling for more than a year, (Angelina) finally agreed to produce these documents last summer.” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's USD 500 Million Chateau Miraval Feud to Continue in Court Until 2026.

Brad’s attorney continued, “However, (Angelina’s) agreement to produce them has turned out to be illusory. Indeed, (Angelina) has produced only one internal communication discussing or reflecting the sale.” “(Angelina) claims that all of her team’s other internal communications on this subject are protected by the attorney/client privilege. This includes hundreds of emails to or from non-attorneys, such as her business manager Terry Bird, her image consultants Chloe Dalton and Arminka Helic, her wine consultant Christophe Salin, her finance consultants Marjorie Brabet-Friel and James Friel, and her personal assistants Michael Vieira and Mindy Nyby. 126 of these communications do not even involve any attorney participant. (Angelina's) wildly overbroad assertion of privilege over these 126 communications is unsupported by the law, and it cannot justify her near-complete cover-up of this critically important discovery.”

