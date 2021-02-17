Some losses last year left us a legit mess. Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and then Chadwick Boseman. So much was not known about the disease that he was battling until one day he was no more. Many couldn't believe that the guy was fighting cancer while doing all his film work. He was part of some incredible movies, one of them the history-altering Black Panther. It is a revolutionary film in terms of diversity and inclusion of other races in an MCU film. In fact, it is the only movie in Marvel's club that won Oscars. Black Panther released three years back on February 16 and fans just can't help themselves but talk only about Boseman. Black Panther Sequel Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa to Honour the Late Actor

Many still can't believe that Boseman is no longer with us. Post his demise, fans requested Marvel to not cast anyone else in the role of Black Panther in the sequels to the movie. The film studio honoured their request as Kevin Fiege announced that nobody will step into Boseman's shoes as Black Panther. Such is the love for the actor and such is his loyal fanbase!

A concerned fan

Thank you for everything

Missing you!

We still can't believe this

Wakanda forever begins here!

Rest in power, peace and pradise

All things amazing about Black Panther and Boseman

Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43. He fought a four-year-long battle with colon cancer and ultimately succumbed to it.

