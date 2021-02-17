Some losses last year left us a legit mess. Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and then Chadwick Boseman. So much was not known about the disease that he was battling until one day he was no more. Many couldn't believe that the guy was fighting cancer while doing all his film work. He was part of some incredible movies, one of them the history-altering Black Panther. It is a revolutionary film in terms of diversity and inclusion of other races in an MCU film. In fact, it is the only movie in Marvel's club that won Oscars. Black Panther released three years back on February 16 and fans just can't help themselves but talk only about Boseman. Black Panther Sequel Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa to Honour the Late Actor

Many still can't believe that Boseman is no longer with us. Post his demise, fans requested Marvel to not cast anyone else in the role of Black Panther in the sequels to the movie. The film studio honoured their request as Kevin Fiege announced that nobody will step into Boseman's shoes as Black Panther. Such is the love for the actor and such is his loyal fanbase!

A concerned fan

Boy do i miss this man sighs...Rip @chadwickboseman Can we check in on his wife? https://t.co/eqiafD5vwc — Married2TheReal (@Married2TheReal) February 17, 2021

Thank you for everything

Powerful man 🙏🏼 Rest Easy Chadwick. Thank you 4ever to the ICON. ✊🏼 https://t.co/WtGvTUMUJ0 — Luis (@_Luis_Munoz_) February 17, 2021

Missing you!

3 years ago? wow.. really missing chadwick right now pic.twitter.com/RE8JhkfYOn — tori 🦑 (@GhostHostTori) February 17, 2021

We still can't believe this

I will never be over Kobe & Chadwick dying. Ever. And in the same year??? Jesus 😖😔 — Nafisah McClendon (@Nurse_FiFi) February 17, 2021

Wakanda forever begins here!

#TwitterNews 3 years ago today, ‘Black Panther’ premiered in cinemas. The film, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o among others and went on to win three Oscars. It has since become one of the highest-grossing films ever. #TheLiftOff pic.twitter.com/p8LvOgxmrH — Homeboyz Radio (@HomeboyzRadio) February 17, 2021

man i still really cannot believe we lost chadwick — 🌈🔮 (@cazuuichi) February 17, 2021

Rest in power, peace and pradise

Just watched black panther again and damn do I miss @chadwickboseman 😞 rest in paradise man — Kendo (@Tran_Kenedy) February 17, 2021

All things amazing about Black Panther and Boseman

three years since this masterpiece of a movie, both performance and cinematography wise. rest in power, chadwick boseman :/ pic.twitter.com/Gy02Bftj0e — ✪↯ (@616soldat) February 17, 2021

Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43. He fought a four-year-long battle with colon cancer and ultimately succumbed to it.

