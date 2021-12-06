Daredevil fans are celebrating everywhere thanks to Kevin Feige finally confirming that Charlie Cox will finally be reprising his role as The Man Without Fear in the MCU. If there is one thing that came out of Netflix’s Marvel universe that definitely deserved a continuation, then it’s Daredevil. Running for three excellent seasons, the life of the show was cut short when it was cancelled just a few days after its season three premiere. Ever since then fans have been campaigning to bring Daredevil back for a fourth season or at least have some sort of continuation in the MCU. Charlie Cox To Return As MCU’s Daredevil, Confirms Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

With Daredevil heavily rumoured to be in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, now seems like a great time to confirm Cox returning in the role. So with Charlie Cox confirmed to be MCU’s Daredevil, let’s take a look at five of his best moments as the character in Netflix’s hit Marvel show.

Punisher and Daredevil Conversation (Season 2 Episode 3)

In a year where superheroes were fighting each other, we perhaps got the best product of that concept in Daredevil. The first few episodes of season 2 see Daredevil take on the Punisher/Frank Castle. After Frank captures Daredevil successfully and chains him up, both get into a war of words. Both talk about how they want to save Hell’s Kitchen but how their methods differ. It’s perhaps one of the best scenes in the entire season.

Matt’s Confession (Season 1 Episode 1)

If there is one scene that gets Daredevil right, it’s this one. The opening of the show sees Matt in a confession booth as he talks about the relationship with his father and why he is going to do what he is about to. Charlie Cox completely steals the scene as he solidifies why he was a perfect fit for the role of Daredevil.

Matt Finds Out The Truth (Season 3 Episode 8)

When a broken down Matt returns to the church, Maggie patches him up. After she goes up and pleads to God to stop her son from making the same mistake that took Jack, Matt’s entire world is shaken up. It’s a great scene that doesn’t come as a surprise to comic fans, but it’s Charlie Cox’s shock at the news of it that completely sells the scene. Spider-Man 3: Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil to Join Tom Holland in the Upcoming Sequel?

Hallway Fight (Season 1 Episode 2)

Now if you have heard about Daredevil, then you must have definitely heard about the single take shots that every season has. The most impressive yet in the show till now has been the hallway fight scene in season one of the show. Trying to save a child, Daredevil is forced to face a barrage of goons in a hallway and all of it is shot in a single camera take. What’s most impressive here is the stunt work and just how the action is navigated.

I BEAT YOU (Season 3 Episode 13)

After a threeway fight between Bullseye, Daredevil and Fisk, Daredevil finally emerges on top. Almost killing Fisk, Matt decides not to go with his decision. What follows is Daredevil giving Fisk a verbal beatdown in front of his beloved Vanessa, that highlights some of the best performances of the respected actors careers.

