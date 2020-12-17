Oscar-winning actor Christopher Walken is not big on technology, and he says he does not own a cellphone or a computer. During an interview via Zoom on The Late Show, Walken told the host: Somebody had to come and set this up because I don't have a cellphone or a computer. The host asked if Walken had a moral reason for avoiding technology, reports ew.com. Tenet Maker Christopher Nolan Reveals the Reason Why He Doesn’t Uses a Smartphone

"No, no. I just got to it too late. I think I'm right at a certain age where it just passed me by. And I never got involved in it because it would be strange to have any 10-year-old be much better at it than I am," the 77-year-old replied. The actor continued saying that cellphones were like watches because "if you need one, somebody else has got it". The Midnight Sky Writer Reveals How George Clooney’s Sci-Fi Film ‘Felt So Similar’ to COVID-19 Crisis

He also said he has never sent an email or texted or been on Twitter. "Sometimes on a movie they'll give me a cell phone, but it's more so that they can find me … like a tracking collar. If I want to use it, someone has to dial it for me, that kind of a thing," said Walken.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).