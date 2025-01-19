Coldplay’s recent gig in Navi Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday (January 18) night was nothing short of magical, leaving fans buzzing with excitement. Led by the charismatic Chris Martin, the British rock band rocked the stage, getting the crowd singing, dancing, and immersed in the vibes. While the concert was a dream come true for many, one fan’s experience took a bit of a sour turn. Well, Prachi Singh, a Coldplay fan didn't expect that she would face such horror before the concert. Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Sachin Tendulkar Attends Day 1 of British Band’s Show With Wife Anjali Tendulkar and Daughter Sara Tendulkar at DY Patil Stadium (Watch Video).

Woman’s Coldplay Ticket Disaster: House Help Mistakenly Trashes Concert Passes

Prachi Singh, a fan of the British Band was practically buzzing with excitement for the Coldplay concert, and took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking story about how she lost her tickets just before the event. She shared the video and captioned, Yess so this disaster happened. Yesterday we got two coldplay tickets and they were kept in a wrapper on dining table. Today we got ready, driver was waiting and while leaving we couldn’t find the bands and our maid said ki woh toh safai mai phek diye . The building guys were so sweet to actually check all the garbage which was thrown today. It’s ok guysss aaj kismat mai nahi tha jaana. (Guys it was not in our luck)". According to Singh, things took a turn for the worse when the tickets were mistakenly tossed out with the rubbish. In a video shared by Singh, she’s seen in sheer despair as sanitation workers dig through the trash, desperately searching for the missing Coldplay tickets. The caption of the video reads, “Coldplay ke tickets kachre mein chale gaye.” The clip showed Singh approaching the building’s garbage collector, desperately searching through the day’s trash. Despite their efforts, the tickets were nowhere to be found, leaving her disappointed and heartbroken. 'He Needs to Bowl at Me Now' Chris Martin Stops Song to Mention Jasprit Bumrah's Name During Coldplay Concert in Mumbai, Fans React With Loud Cheers (Watch Videos).

Prachi Singh's Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Singh (@prachisingh2202)

Coldplay's Mumbai Concerts Kick Off on Janaury 16, Followed by Ahmedabad Shows

Coldplay’s much-anticipated concerts in Mumbai took place on January 18, with two more dates on January 19 and January 21. The band will then head to Ahmedabad for performances at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.

