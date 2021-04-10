David Harbour in recent years has made quite a name for himself in Hollywood. Of course, a whole lot of that credit goes to his role of Sheriff Jim Hopper in the successful Netflix series, Stranger Things. His performance in the show have won him a lot of admiration and opened a lot of avenues in big projects like that terrible Hellboy reboot and the upcoming Black Widow. Hellboy Movie Review: David Harbour Stars in a Tedious Reboot That Fails to Make Good of Its Bonkers Setting.

But even apart from Stranger Things, David Harbour has carved a decent career playing character roles in blockbuster films like Quantum of Solace (2008) and Suicide Squad (2016), or indie fare like End of Watch. He was also part of Aaron Sorkin's popular series The Newsroom. To celebrate his 46th birthday, we decided to look back at his filmography and choose five of our favourite roles:

Jim Hopper (Stranger Things)

David Harbour in Stranger Things

Of course, we have to start with this one. Harbour’s most popular role that earned him global fandom, Jim Hopper is the chief of police in Hawkins who investigates strange occurrences in the town. His father-like relationship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is what made fans really love him, and they were saddened when he was seemingly killed at the end of season 3. Guess what, he is coming for season 4! Stranger Things 4 Teaser: David Harbour's Jim Hopper Returns from the Dead.

Frank Masters (The Equalizer)

David Harbour in The Equalizer

This remake of the 80’s show saw Harbour share the screen with Denzel Washington. Over here, Harbour plays a crooked cop by the name of Frank Masters who is forced to end the mob under the threat of death by Robert McCall, played by Washington. His scenes with Washington are intense where he gets to show some of his scenery-chewing skills.

Shep Campbell (Revolutionary Road)

David Harbour in Revolutionary Road

Based on the novel of the same name, we see Harbour play the role of Shep Campbell, the neighbor to the Wheelers, and while he is in a supporting role, his character has a heavy impact on the plot. He gets to share some good scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet and his inclusion in the film makes it all the more better.

Van Hauser (End of Watch)

David Harbour in End of Watch

This police thriller, directed by David Ayer, sees Harbour play the role of a cop named Van Hauser. While he doesn’t have that big of a role, David sparkles in a few good bits like the one where he has to give a speech, and it accurately encapsulates the life of a cop.

Randall Malone (Brokeback Mountain)

David Harbour in Brokeback Mountain

This Ang Lee-directed Oscar darling sees Harbour play the role of Randall Malone, a married man who is implied to have a relationship with Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal). It might not be a long role, but David stands out even in his brief runtime, even with the late Heath Ledger, Gyllenhaal and Michelle Rodriguez delivering outstanding acts.

You can see David Harbour next in Marvel Studios' Black Widow as he takes on the role of Red Guardian. The movie is slated to release on July 9, 2021.

