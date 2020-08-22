So, ComicCon could not happen this year due to the pandemic. Wonder Woman 1984's release has been delayed for the same reason. But that is not stopping DC and Warner Bros from connecting with their fans. Enter, DC FanDome, a non-stop 24-hour mega-event with separate panels for every upcoming DC project. The event was so big that it was divided into two parts, so that fans don't miss out on anything. The first part of DC FanDome, dubbed Hall Of Heroes will take place on August 22-23. DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes Main Trailer is Out and It Looks Damn Exciting! (Watch Video).

DC FanDome is like a ComicCon but online. The audience from across the globe can attend the panels online. The event will kick off at 10:30 PM (IST). You can watch the event at DCFandome.com. You can find the schedule for the panels here. You can use this clock to keep a track of time zones.

The event will start off with a Wonder Woman 1984 panel at 10:30 PM IST.

Then, at 12:10 AM, on August 23, you will be introduced to the world of The Flash. Flash from DCEU, played by Ezra Miller, is getting a standalone movie and we will get our first updates about it at the event. Wonder Woman 1984 TV Spot: Gal Gadot’s New Promo From Her Upcoming Sequel Is Getting Us Excited for DC FanDome Event (Watch Video).

AT 12:20 AM we will get to know more about the Batman movie featuring Robert Pattinson. The Suicide Squad panel will be at 12:25 AM. Snyder Cut of Justice League is at 3 AM on August 23.

Full Schedule for Hall of Heroes: Saturday, August 22 and August 23 Is As Follows:

August 22

10:30 PM: Wonder Woman 1984 - Panel

10:55 PM: Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement

11:15 PM: The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming - Panel

11:45 PM: Multiverse 101 - Panel

August 23

12:10 AM: Introducing The Flash - Panel

12:20 AM: Beyond Batman

12:25 AM PM: The Suicide Squad - Panel

01:10 AM: BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe - Panel

01:30 AM: Legacy of the Bat - Panel

1:50 AM: Chris Daughtry: Performance

02:00 AM: The Joker: Put on a Happy Face

02:05 AM: Jim Lee Portfolio Review - DC Super-Villain Fan Art

02:15 AM: Surprise DC Comics Panel

02:40 AM: I’m Batman: The Voices Behind the Cowl – Panel

03:00 AM: The Snyder Cut of Justice League - Panel

03:24 AM: The Flash TV Panel

03:40 AM: Black Adam - Panel

04:00 AM: CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus

04:20 AM: Titans TV Panel

04:35 AM: Aquaman - Panel

04:45 AM: "Ask Harley Quinn"

04:50 AM: Wonder Woman 80th Celebration - Panel

04:55 AM: Tomorrow's Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House

05:10 AM: SHAZAM! - Panel

05:20 AM: Wonder Woman 1984 - The WW84 Cast Play ‘Werewolf 1984’

05:40 AM: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

06:00 AM: The Batman - Panel

