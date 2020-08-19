The fans of the DC universe are in for a huge treat. The DC FanDome Hall of Heroes' trailer is here. Warner Bros curated this starry online event to promote the slate of its characters, is soon to arrive. The newly released trailer shows how the makers have organized the big event in advance. The video shows various characters from the DC world. DC FanDome Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Teases With 'Black Adam' Look, Fans Are Beyond Thrilled! (Watch Video).

The glimpse also shows the magnanimity of the event and various actors and scenes from the films. The description provided by the Warner Bros says, "On Saturday, August 22, join fans around the world for a 24-hour show with the biggest stars, filmmakers, and creators from the world of DC. See exclusive content behind the biggest films, TV series, games, and comics." Check out the trailer below.

Watch Trailer:

The event will comment on ‘Wonder Woman 1984′. It will also show the extensive look of other DC projects like Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman,’ James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad, to name a few. It will also introduce to fans DC television programs ranging from ‘Harley Quinn,’ ‘Titans,’ to ‘Legends of Tomorrow.' The event is slated on August 22, 2020 so brace yourself! What are your thoughts on the trailer?

