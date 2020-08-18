Hollywood actor Edward Norton turns 51. The actor has done some amazing work in the cinematic world, giving the fans memorable movie experience. The actor-filmmaker is the proud receiver of three Academy award nominations and also a Golden Globe award, apart from other prestigious trophies. So, here are the stellar movies that he worked in, fans can opt to binge watch on the occasion of his birthday. And get him to know more!

Primal Fear

It is a legal thriller film based on William Diehl's 1993 novel of the same name. The Gregory Hoblit directorial helped Edward earn a dashing debut in the film world.

Fight Club

The David Fincher directorial also starring Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter, showed Edward as a fine actor. Despite the divisive reviews for the film then, Edward still stood out.

The Incredible Hulk

Edward played the role of Bruce Banner in this 2008 American Superhero film based on the character in Marvel comics. Even though Mark Ruffalo has fit in perfectly into the role later of the Hulk, Edward's charm remains untouched.

The Painted Veil

John Curran's film is the adaptation of the novel by same name. Edward was seen as a doting doctor who is determined to cure the patients of cholera outbreak and his performance was loved by one and all.

Birdman

The black comedy drama directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu is easily one if his best films till date. The film not just earned awards and nominations at various ceremonies but also got Edward into fresh limelight. He received his third Oscar nomination for the film after Primal Fear and American History X.

These were some of the films that are a must-watch if one wishes to see what a 'fine performance' is! Edward Norton has definitely gotten himself into the list of the 'favourite actors' of many! Happy Birthday, Edward.

