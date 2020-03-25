Elton John Birthday: From Sacrifice to Can You Feel the Love Tonight – 5 Best Tunes of This Legendary Singer-Composer (Watch Videos)

Elton John (Photo Credits: File Image)

Elton John was born Reginald Kenneth Dwight on March 25, 1947. He is one of the most loved singers in the world of music. He is also a songwriter, pianist and composer. He has given us some of the classic songs that one will cherish until eternity. Elton John has composed some the classic love songs such as ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’. He is one of the best-selling music artists, and why not! Coronavirus Effect: Elton John Postpones North American Leg of Tour.

Elton John learned to play piano at a very young age. It was in 1962 when he formed his first band, Bluesology. John formed his band along with his neighbour, singer and guitarist pal, Stewart “Stu” Brown. The duo formed this group with Rex Bishop and Mick Inkpen. Until 1967, John played with this band. John released his debut album Empty Sky in the year 1969, whereas ‘Your Song’ was his first hit single from his second album. Over all these years, Elton John has given some classic hits. On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, let’s take a look at the five hit tunes by Elton John.

Your Song

‘Your Song’ was sung and composed by Elton John and the lyrics of it were penned down by his long-time collaborator, Bernie Taupi. Released in 1970, it reached the top ten in the UK and the US. In 1998, this song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ is duet by Elton John and Kiki Dee, written by the former and Bernie Taupi. This song was released in 1976 and it shouldn’t be confused with Burt Bacharach/Hal David’s version that has the same name.

Sacrifice

This is one of the most popular songs of Elton John. ‘Sacrifice’ is a ballad, which was again written by John and Bernie Taupin. Elton John describes this track as a Percy Sledge song.

Something About The Way You Look Tonight

‘Something About The Way You Look Tonight’ was from John Elton’s 26th studio album, The Big Picture. The video of this song is considered to be as one of the best. It shows John Elton playing piano and singing in an empty theatre, also featuring supermodels Alek Wek, Kate Moss and Sophie Dahl.

Can You Feel the Love Tonight

Elton John composed the song ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’, featured in the animated film The Lion King. The version in the film’s closing credit was performed by John, which also earned him the Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

There are many other beautiful numbers written, composed and sung by Elton John. He has sold more than 300 million records. Here’s wishing him tons of love and a mellifluous year ahead! Happy Birthday, Elton John!