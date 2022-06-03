Actors Megan Mullally, Jason Mantrzoukas, Glynn Turman, Virginia Kull and Tim Sharp have joined the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians series set at Disney Plus. According to Variety, all of them have been signed on to appear in recurring guest star roles in the small screen adaptation of the popular Rick Riordan book series. Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Rick Riordan Confirms the Fantasy Series for Disney+ Begins Filming on June 1!

The Adam Project star Walker Scobell will play the lead role. The show also features Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. Mullally will play Alecto, aka Mrs Dodds, Percy's strict, irascible math teacher who may act monstrous at times. She's one of the three Furies, known as Alecto, who loyally serves Hades, the god of the underworld.

Mantzoukas will essay the role of irritable and sarcastic Mr D, aka Dionysus, while Kull is set to appear as Sally Jackson, Percy's loving, protective and selfless mother. Turman will be seen as play Chiron, aka Mr Brunner, the famed centaur and trainer of heroes who provides Percy with moral guidance when needed.

Sharp has been cast as Gabe Ugliano, Percy's selfish, brash, and combative stepfather. The live-action show centres on the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus. Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries Cast As Grover and Annabeth for Upcoming Disney+ Series.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot with James Bobin directing.

Executive producers are Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D J Goldberg.