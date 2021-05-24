The Weeknd has always been on the top of his game and created music that has everyone grooving. The singer often creates history with his art, and some of his performances are so iconic that they will be remembered forever. The singer recently made it to the news when he announced his decision to boycott the Grammys. He was upset with the bias nomination at the Grammys and decided to never be a part of it. AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd Win Top Honours at American Music Awards.

"The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag," The Weeknd once told Variety. But while Grammys did not give him the recognition, he bagged as many as 16 Billboard Awards nominations. The singer was nominated in several categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, Top R&B Album and Top Hot 100 Song. He bagged as many as 9 awards yesterday at the award function. The Weeknd Talks About His Super Bowl Halftime Show, Says ‘There’s No Special Guests’.

This big win calls for a celebration, and we thought listening to his groovy songs will also put you in a good mood. Ranked on Billboard charts, we have chosen 5 songs for some Monday Motivation. Check it out:

Blinding Lights

This song peaked at #2 on January 23, 2021. The song was on the charts for 36 weeks.

In Your Eyes

This song peaked at #50 on February 20, 2021. The song was on the charts for 28 weeks.

Hawai

Maluma's song with The Weekend peaked at #3 on November 21, 2020. The song remained on the chart for 36 weeks.

Save Your Tears

This song peaked at #1 on May 8, 2021. The song has been on the charts for 19 weeks now.

Smile

Juice WRLD and The Weeknd's song peaked at #49 on September 19, 2020. It stayed on the charts for 10 weeks.

Can't Feel My Face

The Weeknd's song peaked at #81 on February 20, 2021. It remained on the charts for 2 weeks.

Off The Table

Ariana Grande's song with The Weeknd peaked at #18 on November 14, 2020. It stayed on the charts for 3 weeks.

Talking about the Grammy snub, the 10-time nominee has previously won three Grammys, a best urban contemporary album for 'Starboy' in 2017, and in 2015 he won best RandB performance for the song 'Earned It' and best urban contemporary album for 'Beauty Behind The Madness'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2021 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).