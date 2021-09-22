The 2022 Grammy nominations will be announced on November 23, the Recording Academy announced. The unveiling takes place just two days before Thanksgiving, as they were last year, reports Variety.com. This year's roster could be significantly different from ones in recent years, as the Academy has eliminated the "secret" nominating committees of artistes, creators and industry experts that curated the final lists over the past couple of decades. Grammy Awards 2021: Billie Eilish Makes History After Winning for Unreleased James Bond Theme Song in No Time To Die.

Now, the final nominees ostensibly will be chosen by the broader Grammy voting body. The move and a subsequent overhaul of the Academy's awards team was made after last year's controversial nominations, which inexplicably saw the Weeknd, who'd had one of the most successful albums of the year and, with 'Blinding Lights', one of the most successful singles of the 2000s, receiving no nominations whatsoever. The 2022 awards will have a 13-month eligibility period, due to industry delays caused by the pandemic. Grammy Awards 2022 Will Take Place at Los Angeles on January 31, Recording Academy Confirms.

Earlier this week, Variety also confirmed that the Academy is pausing two honorary awards programmes, the Grammy Hall of Fame and its special merit awards, for one year. The former is being delayed to revise its process and the Academy plans to relaunch it next year; the latter is being delayed because last year's honorees have not yet been properly acknowledged. That news was first reported by Billboard. The Grammy Awards return to Los Angeles' Staples Center on January 31, 2022, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).