Jennifer Aniston Surprises a Nurse Infected With COVID-19 By Gifting Her a $10K Gift Card on Jimmy Kimmel's Show! (Watch Video)

Jennifer Aniston, Nurse Kimball (Photo Credits: Screengrab/ YouTube/ Jimmy Kimmel)

Coronavirus outbreak has been the hardest on the medical staff across the globe who are fighting hard to not only and save lives but also to protect themselves from getting infected by the virus. There has been a shortage of protective equipment for doctors and nurses and several NGOs are working hard to provide masks and other important equipment to the medical practitioners. Celebrities have been doing their bit amidst this crisis by making necessary donations. Recently, actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated as much as $4 million to New York's hardest-hit hospitals amid the pandemic. Now, actress Jennifer Aniston managed to ease the financial troubles of a nurse who has been diagnosed of COVID-19. Harvey Weinstein Once Said, 'Jennifer Aniston Should Be Killed', Over Claims That He Sexually Assaulted Her (Deets Inside).

The Friends star video called into an interview on Jimmy Kimmel's show on Thursday had a big surprise for Kimball Fairbanks of St George, Utah. During their interaction, Aniston made sure to laud the nurse for her bravery and her hardwork amid this crisis. As a gesture of appreciation and gratitude towards her work and also the other medical staff, Aniston gifted her a $10,000 Postmates gift card, as well as additional gift cards for every other nurse on her floor.

Check Out Jimmy Kimmel's Video Here:

Kimmel before introducing Kimball to Aniston started off their video call saying, "We wanted to cheer you up a little bit, so I'd like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer." As soon as Aniston joined them, the Kimball could not contain her excitement. Aniston whilst speaking to the quarantined Kimball said, "I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing and putting your health at risk and all of that. You're just phenomenal." COVID-19: 'Friends' Reunion Special Delayed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Aniston's gesture is simply amazing and we hope more and more celebrities and personalities can help out those suffering amid this crisis with their resources.