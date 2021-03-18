Music producer-composer Kanye West is the richest Black person in the United States, according to a report in Bloomberg. The 43-year-old's net worth is close to $6.6 billion, thanks to his sneaker and apparel business, Yeezy. The report suggests that his brand's tie-up with Adidas and GAP is estimated to be between $3.2 and 4.7 billion. His new tie-up with GAP, which will hit stores this summer in the US is estimated to be worth $970 million. Kanye West Cheated on Kim Kardashian West with Jeffree Star? Everything You Want to Know About the Rumour That Took over Twitter & TikTok.

An unaudited balance sheet of West's finances provided by his lawyer to Bloomberg includes another $122 million in cash and stocks, and more than $$1.7 billion in other assets including a significant investment in Skims, Kim Kardashian's underwear label. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorce: How Did Beauty Mogul Break the News to Daughter North? Is She Ready to Date Already? Everything You Want to Know.

The report also noted that West's entire music catalogue is worth $110.5 million, according to a 2020 valuation. West and his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian, recently filed for divorce after being married for seven years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).