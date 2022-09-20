Rapper Lil Nas X sent pizza to a group of 'homophobic' religious protesters outside his concert, and now he says he's falling in love with one of them. The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, performed at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Sunday, September 20. Across the street from the venue's entrance, a small group of Christian protestors convened to spout their bigoted messaging at those lined up for the show. VMAs 2022: Fan Calls Lil Nas X a 'Genuinely Nice Person' In a Heartfelt Reddit Post About Meeting the Star At the Awards

Retweeting a video taken by one of his fans, Lil Nas X joked that the protesters offered "really good promo," noting that he'd "just told my team to send them pizza". He later updated fans with a video of what appears to be the group's leader rejecting his gracious offering as saying, "We thank you, we appreciate it, but no thank you."

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

The camera's focus quickly shifted to one particular protester, a man wearing a black shirt advertising Christ's Forgiveness Ministries, that Lil Nas X was smitten by. "Update: they didn't want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors," the "Montero" hitmaker tweeted. A few minutes later, Lil Nas X quipped that he "can't stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy that was protesting my concert last night". The 'Old Town Road' artiste continued joking, "I just know we had a connection. I miss him so much man. I'm nothing without him." GRAMMYs 2022: Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and SZA Pose for Goofy Pictures From the Sitting Area at the Award Function (View Pics).

can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy thst was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

Indeed, Lil Nas X has become a master of upsetting homophobic conservatives over the past few years, whether it be via diss tracks, his music videos or openly gay acts on national television. In a 2021 interview with GQ, he said that rap will have more gay rappers and that it's only a matter of time.

