Marvel's Version of Aquaman, Namor to Enter MCU With Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther 2?

There are chances that Marvel is gearing up to introduce its own Atlantean prince, Namor in one of its next offering. And why shouldn't they? After witnessing the success of Jason Momoa's Aquaman, there's no reason why they should hesitate to explore the same aspect. As per reports in We Got This Covered, Marvel is very well gearing up to introduce Namor with Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther 2 which hits the screens in May 2022. Marvel Drops a Glimpse of Disney Plus' Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in an Exciting Teaser (Watch Video).

Since Black Panther was a huge hit and was the first comic book movie to bag a nomination in the Best Picture category at the Academy Awards, hopes are pinned very high to expect a similar outcome from its sequel. The film even went on to earn a whopping $ 1.3 billion at the box office. Introducing a new character, who's somewhat relevant with an already established one sounds like a brilliant idea. Ryan Coogler’s sequel is the only movie in Marvel's Phase five to have locked-in a release date. The other outings like Captain Marvel 2, Deadpool 3 and Ant-Man 3 are other probable projects that may become a part of its phase 5. Black Panther Actor Chadwick Boseman Once Auditioned for THIS Guardians of Galaxy Actor But Got Rejected.

The storyline may show the Wakanda people polluting the sea, unaware about the existence of the Atlantis empire in the ocean. And this will provoke Namor to wage a war against Black Panther and Wakanda. The report also makes sense if we take into consideration the leaked subtitle of the film's sequel - Lost Kingdom. While an official announcement on this may take some time, you can keep guessing the name of the actor who will come on board as Namor. Any favourites?