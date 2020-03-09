Natalia, 17 Pays Tribute to Late Father Kobe Bryant and Sister Gianna at Her Winter Formal (View Pic)

Natalia Paying Tribute to Late Father Kobe Bryant and Sister Gianna (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On Sunday, Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant shared a picture of her daughter Natalia who posed in front of a tribute mural painted to honour dad Kobe and sister Gianna, as she attended her winter formal.The mural behind Natalia showed Kobe kissing Gigi on the head. They're both drawn in white and black against a sky blue backdrop. Oscars 2020: Matthew A Cherry Becomes the Second Athlete After Kobe Bryant to Win an Oscar.

The snap shared on Instagram with a love heart emoji was captioned: "my babies. Natalia. #winterformal #together #family."Fans were quick to respond to the image and flooded Vanessa and Natalia with messages of love and support. Oscars 2020 Red Carpet: Spike Lee Sports a Stylish Gucci Suit with Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Number to Pay Tribute to the Basketball Legend (View Pics)

On February 24, an official memorial was organised at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant who died along with seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.