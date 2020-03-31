Netflix's Locke & Key To Return With Season 2

Locke & Key Season 2 (Photo Credit: Twiter)

The Locke family and their friends felt great about the fact that they have finally put an end to Dodge towards the end of the first season. But is the demon completely gone or there is someone who would bring it back? Netflix's Locke & Key which hit the streamer in February is based on the graphic novel by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. With the kind of ending in the first season, it was expected to have a season 2 and now the streamer has confirmed it too. Netflix Cancels Messiah After Season One

The supernatural horror series is about the Locke siblings who try to cope with the world after the mysterious death of their father. They along with their mother move back into their ancestral house Key House which has many magical keys. They try to figure out all this is related to their father's demise.

more keys, more demons, more aloha 🖕Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!! pic.twitter.com/OYfHBKmik8 — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) March 30, 2020

The first season of Locke & Key didn't really receive glorious reviews with many accusing Netflix of playing it safe. But the show managed to be in the top 10 most-watched content on Netflix since it started streaming. The lockdown periods across the world due to COVID-19 outbreak perhaps aided in its viewership rise. Guess that's what made Netflix announce the second season which comes right after it cancelled another season of Messiah.