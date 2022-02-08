The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards will happen today, February 8. The big reveal is just hours away. The Academy posted on its official Twitter page, ‘The ballots have been counted. The names are all sealed’. It was on December 21, 2021 when shortlists of films to compete for nominations in 10 categories were announced. The nominations will be livestreamed globally and all eyes are on the nominations list. To know about its timing and streaming platforms, take a look at the details below. Oscars 2022 Nominations to be Out on February 8 at This Time, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan to Host the Event.

Oscars 2022 Nominations Streaming Date And Time – The nominations would be taking place today at 05:18 am PST (06:48 pm Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Oscars 2022 Nominations – The 94th Academy Awards nominees announcement can be viewed on numerous platforms. One can watch the livestream at Oscar.com and Oscars.org. You can also watch it on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. The event will also be viewed on ABC’s Good Morning America and ABC News Live, reports the NYT.

Oscars 2022 Nominations Host – black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan would be hosting the 94th Academy Awards nominations.

The annual gala event is all set to take place on March 27. The 94th Academy Awards would take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

