Rami Malek Birthday: Mr Robot to Bohemian Rhapsody - 5 Best Performances Of the Academy Award Winning Actor 

Rami Malek has turned out to be one of the most talented actors in Hollywood especially after he shot to fame for his portrayal of the British band, Queen's frontman Freddie Mercury. The actor also received his first Academy Award for the same. Prior to that, Rami Malek was known to be the lead in famed TV series, Mr Robot. Malek after starting out with some supporting roles has now successfully established himself as an actor. Malek began his acting career with supporting roles in sitcoms such as The War At Home and The Pacific. Rami Malek And Lucy Boynton's Evening in Venice Looked Pretty Romantic - See Pictures From Their Date.

Rami Malek's other achievements also include that he was named among Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2019. As for his Academy Award stint, he is the first actor of Egyptian heritage to win the Academy Award for best actor. Malek celebrates his birthday on May 12 and while we wait to see his amazing performance as the lead antagonist in the upcoming James Bond film, here's looking at his best performances till now.

Bohemian Rhapsody

It was beyond brilliant how Rami Malek transformed into Freddie Mercury so efficiently that it also became an emotional moment for the Queen fans. Malek definitely gave it his all as he aped Mercury's popular moves from the 1985 London live-aid.

Mr Robot

In this American drama series, Malek essays the role of Elliot, a cyber-security engineer suffering from anxiety who works for a corporation and hacks felons by night. His performance in the series won him the Best Actor in a Drama Series honour at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Fans particularly loved how Rami portrayed his character's insecurities while trying to change the world.

The Master

One of director Paul Thomas Anderson's best work, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix in a great performance as a World War II veteran Freddie Quell. Rami Malek essayed a supporting role of Clark Massey in the film but we have to say it is one of those that is certainly memorable and was loved by the critics too.

Night At The Museum

In this hilarious comedy-drama starring Ben Stiller in lead, Rami Malek had bagged a supporting role as that of the Egyptian Pharoah. The actor once again showed how he can do a fine job with any given role and certainly destined for the success that he is getting today.

Papillon

Yet another film that Malek truly stuns with his performance is this one about two prisoners and starred Charlie Hunnam along with him. The film is a remake 1973 film starring Dustin Hoffman and Steve McQueen. Many believed that Malek's performance was neck to neck with Hoffman's and that itself is one huge compliment. If you haven't watched this one yet, it should certainly be on your list if you like Rami Malek. Oscar Winner Rami Malek On Playing James Bond Villain: ‘He’s a Different Kind of Terrorist’.

It looks like it is going to be a while before we see Rami Malek on-screen again so why not use this quarantine time to catch all his amazing other works. Do let us know if you have any favourite Rami Malek performances.