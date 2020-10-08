Mexican and American actress Salma Hayek has played many shades onscreen, but the piece of information she just dropped on social media is quite a revelation. Hayek who is known for her roles in movies like Wild Wild West and Frida (as Frida Kahlo) recently expressed how she is a devotee of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi. Yep, that is indeed true and we aren't kidding. Along with her message, she also shared a beautiful picture of the deity. The actress in her post mentioned how it's this Indian goddess who helps her to connect with her inner beauty. Salma Hayek Birthday Special: Bold, Beautiful and Breathtaking - Some Words that Describe her Fashion Endeavours (View Pics).

"When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā (literally meaning "illusion" or "magic”), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty," she wrote. Well, this is fascinating and how. Salma Hayek Shares a Picture with Game of Thrones Star Kit Harrington, Says She's Excited to Work with Him in Marvel's Eternals.

Check Out Salma Hayek's Post Below:

As soon as Salma shared this update on Instagram, many fans started to pour in positivity in the comment section. Well, this is not the first time a Hollywood star has found solace in an Indian god. Celebs like Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus and more also believe in the power of Hindu gods. Coming back to Salma, we loved this update. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).