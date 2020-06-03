Seth Rogen Does Not Mince Words While Slamming Netizens Who Trolled Him For His 'Black Lives Matter' Post (View Pics)

Seth Rogen on BLM (Photo Credits: Instagram)

World is right now burning over the death of George Floyd. The movements, riots and protests have taken a surge in the US and other parts of the country that make a simple statement which is Black Lives Matter. Social media feeds too are filled with these posts. Actor Seth Rogen joined the bandwagon and posted the signature yellow-black themed BLM post on his Instagram in the support of the protests. However, on being getting trolled for the same by some of the netizens, he did not hesitate calling them out in the most NSFW ways! Cole Sprouse, John Cusack, Ariana Grande and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in US.

He had written in his caption, "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me." However, some of them who are advocating 'All Lives Matter' started trolling him.

Seth's Post:

Seth got down into the comments section and slammed them in his own ways for trivializing the issue by saying 'all lives matter.' To one person he said, "You don't deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my sh*t." When someone said "I like 'All Lives Matter, Seth replied, "I like f**k you." These and more such comments were screengrabbed by the netizens and shared. Check it out.

Screengrabs of His Comments

seth rogen explaining it in the simplest way possible pic.twitter.com/UQ24CA1eZf — hannah (@hsawyerrrr) June 1, 2020

He had also earlier tweeted, "Always be more critical of the people upholding the racist system than the ones who are fighting against it," while supporting George Floyd. Seth Rogen sure has lost it on those who do not understand the urgency of the BLM movement.