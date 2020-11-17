Songstress Taylor Swift is back in the news for her song masters yet again. Unfortunately, her troubles with Scooter Braun have not only not ended, but have also hampered her future tie-up prospects with another company, in Taylor's own admission. The 10-Times Grammy Award winner, in a Twitter letter, informed her fans and well wishers that while she was in the midst of working out how to buy her old music from Scooter Braun, he had gone ahead and sold off her masters to a private equity company name Shamrock Holdings. Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Help Her After Being Barred From Performing Her Decade-Old Songs At The American Music Awards.

Taylor, took to Twitter to also inform how she was asked to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) that stated she would never talk about Scooter Braun in a negative light. She also mentioned how Shamrock had informed her post their purchase of her masters that they had intended to contact her but Braun and his team had instructed them to not do so. 'Taylor is Free' Trend is on Fire as Fans Gush and Wait for Taylor Swift to Finally Re-record Her Old Music, View Tweets in Support of The American Singer!.

Check Out Her Twitter Post Below:

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

She also attached a letter that her team sent to Shamrock Holdings where she was willing to work out a deal with them in order to own part of her Masters with the company but how on discovering that Scooter Braun would still be benefitting from her Masters, she was forced to stick to her "good conscience" and back out of negotiations. She also mentioned how she would be open to a collaboration with Shamrock in the future when the are completely "independent from Scooter Braun and his associates".

