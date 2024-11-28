The word Thanksgiving has brought a smile to everyone’s face. It is a celebration for everyone, a festive occasion of exchanging gifts and sharing moments with families, and a holiday filled with happiness, joy and, of course, a sumptuous meal. Thanksgiving (held every year on the fourth Thursday) has always been about sharing moments with loved ones. For many, it is the perfect occasion to sit back, relax, and enjoy a good film. Movies like Planes, Trains and Automobiles, perfectly capture the spirit of Thanksgiving with a mix of humour and emotions. While A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving reminds us that there's more to life and the smallest thing can give joy all we have to do is look at it and not think much. Films like Blind Side and Home For The Holidays explore themes of Kindness, and the complexity of family dynamics, which makes them perfect for the occasion. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming Link: Where To Watch the 98th Annual NYC Thanksgiving Parade? Know Date, Time and Online Platforms To Enjoy the Live Telecast.

So, let’s get into the festive mood, sit back, and relax because we’re giving you 5 Thanksgiving (November 28) movies that will lift the festive spirit.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

If you're into Hollywood classics, then start with this movie. The film is about a man (played by Steve Martin) trying to get home for Thanksgiving. He teams up with a shower curtain ring salesman (played by John Candy). This film will surely make you laugh and show that life is full of beautiful moments. Watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles Trailer You've Got Mail (1998) How can we forget this one, even though it is a romantic comedy? You've Got Mail features Thanksgiving as part of the backdrop just to highlight the relationship between Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks' characters. Watch You've Got Mail Trailer Dutch (1991) Thanksgiving 2024 Wishes and Greetings: Share Happy Thanksgiving Day HD Images, Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages With Your Loved Ones to Celebrate the Holiday. For those who love classic comedy, Dutch will be perfect to watch during Thanksgiving. The comedy stars Ed O'Neill, who tries to bond with his girlfriend's son during a Thanksgiving road trip. The question remains: will he be able to bond with the son? This misadventure strikes the perfect balance of humour and emotional moments as they both navigate their relationship. Watch Dutch Trailer A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) Old is always Gold. This one, no one can miss. This animated favourite follows Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang as they celebrate Thanksgiving in their special way. Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Trailer The Blind Side (2009) We save the best for the last. Sandra Bullock's Blind Side is heartwarming and it revolves around family, kindness and the power of generosity that takes place during the holiday season. Watch Blind Side Trailer

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).