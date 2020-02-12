To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You Review: Lana Condor-Noah Centineo-Jordan Fisher's Triangular Tale Is All About New Age 'Happily Ever After!'

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Review (Photo Credits: File Image)

The fans could not wait, neither the makers could! So, here we have the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Netflix already just ahead of the Valentine's Day. The sequel of To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018), is based on Jenny Han's 2015 novel P.S. I Still Love You. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's dreamier than a dream kind of romance in the first part compelled the fans to fall in love all over again with the mushy romantic tales without complications. But then is it even a lovestory if it does not experience any hiccup? Well, the sequel is the answer to that which shakes you from that sweet dream that the first installment put you into, in the first place! Thirst-Day Treats: An Appreciation Post For Noah Centineo Because We Fancy Him a Little Too Much (Who Doesn't?).

Michael Fimognari perfectly caught the pulse of his audience and gave what they want in the first half of the film. The movie starts from where it left. Without wasting much time, we are already into the picture-perfect world of Lara Jean (Lana) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah). We are invited to visually celebrate the first date of LJ with PK, that includes dinner dates, sky lanterns with their initials painted on it and ferris-wheel and candy floss too! The couple is head over heels in love with each other who promise to never break each other's heart. Enters...John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher). Jordan is Lara's school crush, who also happens to be a part of the letter-sending-spree. However, things shake up in Lara's life when John returns into her and Peter's world.

The story is specifically for all those fans out there who were actually waiting for the sequel. With so many cinematic masterpieces being churned out across the platforms, this might not be the right choice for who are more into reading into every scene and trying to analyze it. There is a reason why this piece was released around the V-day week and one should simply respect that cause. The first installment gave us an introduction to Lara's mind and her racing thoughts, made us familiar to Kavinsky's oozing charm. The sequel banks on that. I found myself predicting what LJ would say the next moment, in every alternate scene. Kavinsky is...well..very much...THE Kavinsky. Surprisingly, we see more of the smart, gentlemanly, and oh-so-perfectly-shy John's charm taking over PK. And yet, you somehow want to stay in Team Kavinsky!

The story line involves the usual emotions of a teenager ranging from love, trust to fear, insecurity and jealousy. Most of the screen space is delighfully dominated by Lana. Her narration guides you through the tangled thoughts and the genuine confusion between two hotties, John Ambrose and Peter. Let me throw a little disappointment out here. Don't expect a lot of Lara-Peter moments in this one, cause there are not many. The film is more of a solo ride through Lara's thoughts which might want to make you hate her for a moment and love her next; make you root for both Peter and John in every alternate scene. Basically, it is a new age lovestory that tells us that what exactly is our kind of happily-ever-after? Does that even exist or is it just a myth? The answer is pretty much here and you don't have to wait for the third installment for that, which is arriving soon.

Moving on from the love triangle, the film also has cute parallel love-stories running silently in the backdrop. The sequel also does not have much of the Lara's adorable family show that we saw in the first part in tons. Lara and Kitty's sis-bonding (Anna Cathcart)'s is as good as it was while Margot (Janel Parrish) has a blink-n-miss appearance. But the film that has so many other new elements in it, does not let you feel the void of the other missed factors.

Performances

Lana simply owns the screen space with her natural presence, without inhibitions. She totally does justice to the character who is afraid to make mistakes but is also emotionally independent of her decisions. Lana is weirdly beautiful as she was in the first place. Noah returns as the sweetheart that everyone wants him to be. His presence is enough to light up the screen, leave alone the lines that he utters. I missed his 'woah woah woah' though! He is simply setting the perfect-BF standard higher! Jordan has done an amazing job in whatever space he got in the film. He stands out in every scene and really makes you question your own fan-loyalty for Kavinsky! A special mention to Lara's little sister Kitty who actually adds some humour to the story with her chirpiness.

Yay!

Lara and Peter Kavinsky's performances and chemistry

The easy breezy story

Jordan Fisher's pleasing entry

Nay!

Hurried climax

Lesser Screen Time for Noah

Predictable in parts

Final Thoughts:

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is an almost perfect V-day treat! We are so used to find pleasure in twisted tales and plotlines that sometimes we underestimate the beauty of a plain vanilla story. This film will get you back to that zone. Even though the second part pretty much has answers to the all questions, the third installment very much welcomed!