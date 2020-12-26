OTT platform sure had a boon this year in 2020. With more and more audience shifting towards watching shows and movies online, Bollywood celebrities have also become keen on working on projects that release online. Actors like Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sushmita Sen, Abhishek Bachchan successfully forayed into the web space already. Hrithik Roshan seems to have joined the bandwagon and is reportedly in talks with Disney Plus Hotstar for an ambitious project. Husband Jealous of Wife's Crush on Hrithik Roshan Kills Her and the Hangs Himself in NYC.

According to reports in Peeping Moon, Hrithik has given a nod to the project after which it has been materialised into a full-fledged project. He is supposedly working on an adaptation of the show The Night Manager. A source close to the development informed Peeping Moon that screenwriter-turned-director Sandeep Modi will direct this web series which will mark Hrithik Roshan digital debut. The actor is said to kickstart the shoot for the same in March 2021.

Talking about the original show, The Night Manager is a British television serial directed by Susanne Bier. The show starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, David Harewood, Tom Hollander, and Elizabeth Debicki in pivotal roles. The series is based on the 1993 John le Carré's novel of the same name. The novel was later also adapted to the present day by David Farr. The six-part series first aired on BBC One on 21 February 2016. War Actors Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Workout; How Student of the Year 2 Star Follows in the Footstep of His Idol.

Hrithik Roshan has also reportedly bagged the Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha. Aamir Khan who was supposed to be a part of this film but Hrithik stepped in after the Laal Singh Chadha actor backed out of the project. Saif Ali Khan is also said to be a part of this film. Saif will be stepping into the shoes of R. Madhavan's character while Hrithik will step into Vijay Sethupathi's role.

